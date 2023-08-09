Your Wednesday Morning Headlines, August 9 A three-month-old is dead after a mother left him in a hot car. U.S. Border Patrol agents deployed riot control gas when migrants along the border tried to force the gate open after false rumors spread that the U.S. would allow entry. Gov. Greg Abbott will hold a ceremonial signing of the state's landmark $18 billion property tax cut in South Texas. The $1.58 billion winning Mega Millions ticket, the largest in the lottery's history, was sold in Florida. Taylor Swift has eight MTV Video Music Award nominations, including for Video of the Year.