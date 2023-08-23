Your Wednesday Morning Headlines, Aug. 23 ERCOT has issued a weather watch today through Sunday, expecting higher-than-normal demand because of extreme heat. Dallas ISD bus air conditioners are not cooling to comfortable levels because of extreme heat. The U.S. Chamber of Commerce is asking OSHA to consider the impact new heat-related safety standards for those who work outside would have on businesses. Seguin parents could face charges after a student fired a gun into the back of a school bus seat with other students on board, police said. The Justice Department is waiting for a ruling on its suit against the state over the barriers in the Rio Grande at the U.S.-Mexico border. The state is installing more barbed wire fencing along the border to keep migrants from entering the country.