Your Tuesday Morning Headlines, August 8 ERCOT extends its weather watch through Friday and is bracing for higher energy demand. Prosecutors’ ask for a protective order in the special counsel's 2020 election case against Former President Donald Trump. Security is being increased at the federal courthouse in Washington, D.C. for the judge assigned to Trump's Jan. 6 criminal case. President Biden will sign a proclamation today to establish land around the Grand Canyon as its own national monument protecting Native American land. Tonight's Mega Millions jackpot is worth an estimated $1.5 billion. A North Texas business makes bullet proof glass for corporations, government facilities and retail stores.