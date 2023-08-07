Your Monday Morning Headlines, August 7 ERCOT declares a weather watch due to excessive warnings for triple-digit temperatures across North Texas. The family of coach Mike Hickmon is expected to give victim impact statements during the sentencing of Yaqub Talib, which begins today. Attorneys for former President Donald Trump have until this afternoon to respond to a request for a protective order in Trump's election interference case. Today is the first day of school for some North Texas districts, including Anna, Athens, Bowie, Community, Mesquite, Mineral Wells, and Prairie Valley. Protests are expected today as Gov. Greg Abbott holds a ceremonial bill signing for the "Save Women's Sports" Act in Denton. At least one worker sustained injuries and was treated on scene after an explosive fire at a Sherwin Williams plant in Garland.