Woodville ISD middle school coach fired after allegedly making students do "Bear Crawl Challenge" A Texas coach has been fired after allegedly making students crawl on all fours across a hot track — part of what’s reportedly a TikTok trend known as the “Bear Crawl Challenge.” The incident occurred at Woodville Middle School in Woodville, Texas. An earlier version of this story incorrectly stated that the incident took place in Galveston and that complaints were filed against Galveston ISD. CBS News Texas regrets the error.