Woman accused in child’s death arrested overseas, now jailed in Tarrant County A North Texas mother indicted in her young son’s death has been returned to Tarrant County after being arrested overseas. Authorities say she fled the country in 2023 with her husband and other children, leaving the boy behind. He was last seen in 2022 and is presumed dead. The mother now faces capital murder and federal flight charges. Her bond is set at $10 million, and the investigation is ongoing as the community seeks justice.