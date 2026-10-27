Will we learn who is behind the mystery Texas transgender mailers? A Travis County judge is set to hear arguments Tuesday in a case that could provide the first legal pathway toward identifying who is behind controversial transgender mailers sent to homes across Texas. The Transgender Education Network of Texas, known as TENT, says its name and photographs were used without permission in the mailers. The organization is seeking pre-lawsuit discovery, a legal process that allows potential plaintiffs to gather information before filing a lawsuit. More