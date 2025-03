Wildfires erupt in the Carolinas, force evacuations and state of emergency declaration In South Carolina, Horry County Fire Rescue evacuated residents from several neighborhoods in the Carolina Forest, around 10 miles west of Myrtle Beach, due to a forest fire that has burned at least 1,600 acres. South Carolina Gov. Henry McMacter issued a state of emergency on Sunday in response to the ongoing fire that was at 30% containment.