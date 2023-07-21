Who snores the worst in Texas? There is little that can ruin a good night's sleep like snoring and, apparently, the worst of the worst in Texas are in DFW. There are so many online searches for how to stop snoring that Mattress Next Day, a U.K.-based website, actually breaks down the results by city. The research shows Denton with the most people who snore, about 206 out of every 10,000 people. North Texas also ranked third and fourth—Frisco and McKinney landed between Killeen and Amarillo. We are told the best way to stop snoring is to sleep on your side and the best way to stop hearing it is to sleep in another room.