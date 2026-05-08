Weak ticket sales spark "Blue Dot Fever" as artists cancel tour dates Musicians across genres are canceling tour stops amid sluggish ticket sales, a trend industry watchers call “Blue Dot Fever,” referencing the clusters of unsold seats shown in blue on Ticketmaster. Acts including the Pussycat Dolls, Post Malone, Meghan Trainor, and Jelly Roll have pulled shows this year. Analysts point to soaring ticket prices and the recent legal ruling that Ticketmaster and Live Nation operated an illegal monopoly, which has further eroded consumer confidence in the ticket‑buying process.