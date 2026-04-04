Watauga house fire kills one, injures another; two dogs also lost A late‑night house fire in Watauga left one person dead and another hospitalized, according to fire officials. Neighbors told reporters that two dogs also died in the blaze. The smell of smoke still lingered at the scene this morning, where charred walls and heavy debris showed the extent of the damage. A neighbor’s video captured intense flames shooting high from the side of the home. The fire broke out just after 11 p.m., and investigators are still working to determine the cause.