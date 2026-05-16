Warm, sunny North Texas weekend continues as heat and storm chances build North Texas is already in a warm, sunny weekend, with conditions staying mostly pleasant despite some wind and rising temperatures. Friday topped out at 88 degrees after a 70‑degree start, with only a trace of rainfall and temperatures coming close to the 94‑degree record from 2003. Radar shows little to track, with plenty of sunshine and only occasional clouds. Forecasters say the region will see increasing heat through the rest of the weekend along with growing storm chances heading into the days ahead.