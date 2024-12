The Visiting Nurses Association made 5,000 stops along 300 routes in Dallas County. Lacey Beasley reports.

Volunteers deliver Christmas meals to thousands of homebound seniors in Dallas County The Visiting Nurses Association made 5,000 stops along 300 routes in Dallas County. Lacey Beasley reports.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On