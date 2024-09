Visitations for fallen Dallas police Officer Darron Burks begin Friday There will be two public visitations for fallen Dallas police Officer Darron Burks, one on Sept. 6, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. and another on Sept. 7, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. followed by the celebration of life at 11 a.m. at Watermark Church in Dallas.