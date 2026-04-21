Virginia voters weigh referendum that could reshape congressional map Virginia voters are deciding whether to ratify a Democrat‑backed plan to redraw the state’s congressional map, a move that could boost the party’s chances of flipping control of the narrowly divided U.S. House. The proposal would bypass the state’s bipartisan redistricting commission and allow new districts to be adopted in time for this year’s midterm elections. Early voting began in March, and some voters turned out Tuesday morning to cast ballots, with opinions split on whether the maps should change.