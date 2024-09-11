Videos appear to show DART bus driver being attacked by juveniles Video has emerged of a DART bus driver engaged in a violent physical altercation with a group of juveniles on Tuesday afternoon. One video shows a DART bus driver being thrown to the ground and punched repeatedly by two juveniles who appear to be wearing school uniforms. It goes on for more than 30 seconds before someone intervenes. Another video obtained by CBS News Texas, shows the driver back on her feet and engaging with one of the two juveniles before it's also broken up by a crowd of onlookers.