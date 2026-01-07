Uvalde officer Adrian Gonzales trial continues after judge denies mistrial request Wednesday afternoon, Judge Sid Harle denied a motion for a mistrial in the Adrian Gonzales trial after the defense raised the possibility of a Brady violation brought on by statements made during a former Robb Elementary school teacher's testimony on Tuesday. Stephanie Hale, who was teaching at Robb Elementary the day of the attack, made statements during her testimony about the shooting that were not previously submitted into evidence to the defense.