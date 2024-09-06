UT Texas Politics Project poll shows where Texans stand on heated presidential, senate races Trump leads the Vice President 49 to 44%; 9% say they want someone else, while 6%t say they are undecided. Trump beat President Biden in Texas in 2020 by about six percentage points. In the Senate race, the same poll shows two-term Republican Ted Cruz has an eight percentage point lead over his Democratic challenger, Colin Allred with a 44 to 36 percentage point lead. Four percent say they want someone else, while 14% say they are undecided.