Watch CBS News

UT Texas Politics Project poll shows where Texans stand on heated presidential, senate races

Trump leads the Vice President 49 to 44%; 9% say they want someone else, while 6%t say they are undecided. Trump beat President Biden in Texas in 2020 by about six percentage points. In the Senate race, the same poll shows two-term Republican Ted Cruz has an eight percentage point lead over his Democratic challenger, Colin Allred with a 44 to 36 percentage point lead. Four percent say they want someone else, while 14% say they are undecided.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.