USS Ford carrier group returns home after 11‑month Middle East mission A U.S. aircraft carrier has returned home after nearly a full year at sea, marking the longest deployment for any U.S. vessel since the Vietnam era. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth welcomed the sailors of the USS Ford carrier group back on Saturday following their 11‑month mission to the Middle East during the war in Iran. The homecoming comes as Pakistani officials meet in Tehran to help solidify a deal between the U.S. and Iran aimed at ending the conflict.