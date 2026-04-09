UNT faces backlash after removal of ICE‑critical art exhibit A dispute over art, free speech, and censorship is intensifying at the University of North Texas after the school abruptly removed a Latino artist’s exhibit that critics say was taken down because it challenged ICE. Local artists and advocacy groups are now pushing back in a highly visible way — including a mobile billboard circling the UNT campus to call attention to the decision. Supporters say the public display is meant to pressure the university to explain why the protest‑themed artwork was removed and to defend the role of dissenting art on campus.