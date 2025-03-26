Watch CBS News

University of North Texas innovates to boost enrollment and maintain affordability

The University of North Texas is experiencing rising enrollment due to its innovative strategies and ability to adapt to a changing workforce. The university has invested in intelligence and data sites to give students an edge in their careers and is updating lesson plans to include critical thinking skills. Despite higher student expectations, UNT has not raised tuition in eight years to remain affordable and accessible.
