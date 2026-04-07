UK reportedly bans Kanye West, forcing London’s Wireless Festival to cancel Kanye West’s planned European comeback collapsed after British officials reportedly barred him from entering the United Kingdom. West had just been announced as the headliner for London’s Wireless Festival, but major sponsors like Pepsi and PayPal pulled out, and organizers ultimately canceled the event. West, who has a long history of antisemitic and offensive remarks, issued a statement saying he hoped to bring “unity, peace and love” through his music.