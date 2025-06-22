U.S. strikes on Iran nuclear facilities see Hamas, Houthis vow retaliation, as world leaders react The U.S. strike on Iran's nuclear sites has fueled fears that Israel's war with Tehran could escalate into a wider regional conflict, and other countries reacted Sunday with calls for diplomacy and words of caution. President Trump had said Thursday that he would decide within two weeks whether to get involved. In the end, it took just days, and Washington inserted itself into Israel's campaign with its early local time Sunday attack­­­.