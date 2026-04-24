U.S. soldier accused of using insider info on Nicolas Maduro raid to win $400,000 Federal prosecutors say a U.S. Army Special Forces soldier who helped plan the operation that led to the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro is accused of using insider information to profit from the mission. Investigators allege he placed bets on an online prediction platform just hours before the raid was publicly announced, winning more than $400,000. The case centers on whether he used classified details from the top‑secret operation for personal financial gain.