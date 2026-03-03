U.S. signals more strikes on Iran as conflict widens and Americans remain stranded U.S. officials say larger airstrikes on Iran may still be ahead after days of heavy U.S. and Israeli bombing that has killed hundreds. Six U.S. service members based in Kuwait have died during the escalating conflict. Lawmakers are preparing to discuss additional defense funding, and tens of thousands of travelers remain stranded across the Middle East. The State Department says it is organizing military and charter flights to help Americans leave the region.