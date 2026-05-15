U.S. reportedly preparing criminal charges against Raúl Castro over 1996 shoot‑down U.S. officials are preparing potential criminal charges against former Cuban leader Raúl Castro, according to sources who spoke with CBS News. The case stems from Cuba’s 1996 shoot‑down of two planes operated by the humanitarian group Brothers to the Rescue. Cuban authorities have long argued the aircraft violated their airspace. At 94, Castro is still considered one of the most influential figures in Cuba despite stepping down from party leadership in 2021.