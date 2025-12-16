U.S. military hits 3 more alleged drug boats in Pacific, killing 8 The U.S. military began striking boats in the Eastern Pacific and Caribbean in early September, part of what the Trump administration has described as a "non-international armed conflict" against drug cartels that it has designated as terror groups. The campaign is increasingly controversial, however. Democratic lawmakers and a handful of Republicans argue the Trump administration lacks legal authority to conduct the strikes and hasn't provided sufficient evidence that the boats were actually carrying narcotics.