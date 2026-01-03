Watch CBS News

U.S. forces capture Venezuela’s president Maduro in overnight operation

The U.S. military has carried out a major operation in Venezuela, capturing President Nicolás Maduro and his wife on drug trafficking charges. Former President Donald Trump announced that the U.S. will oversee Venezuela until a “safe, proper and judicious transition” can occur. The White House released photos of Trump and his team monitoring the overnight mission, which has sparked strong reactions nationwide, including in North Texas.
