U.S. awaits Iran response as tensions rise over Strait of Hormuz The Trump administration is still awaiting Iran’s response to its latest proposal to end the war. Iranian state media report that the country’s president met with the new supreme leader as the regime reviews U.S. messages. Iran also claims it shot down an enemy drone and is working to tighten control over shipping lanes in the Strait of Hormuz. U.S. officials say Iran’s mining and tolling efforts there violate international law. At the U.N., Ambassador Mike Waltz and Gulf allies discussed a draft resolution calling on Iran to stop attacks and threats against commercial vessels as part of a plan to reopen the critical waterway.