Two major incidents shut down roads in Arlington and Fort Worth as police investigate Arlington police say all northbound lanes of Highway 287 near Little Road are closed after first responders arrived at a crash scene and found a seriously injured person lying in the roadway, with no estimate yet on when the highway will reopen. At the same time, Fort Worth police are responding to two active scenes just north of downtown - one on the I‑35W access road at Meacham and another a block away - and are urging the public to avoid the area while they gather information and continue their investigation.