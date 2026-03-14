TSA staffing shortages fuel long lines at Texas airports amid spring break rush The spring break travel rush is underway, and while DFW Airport is seeing typical congestion, operations remain normal compared with the massive hours‑long lines reported this week in Houston and Austin. TSA staffing shortages tied to a partial federal government shutdown have left agents working without pay for the third time in six months, with more than 300 resignations and a spike in unscheduled absences. Local union leaders say workers are reaching a breaking point.