Trump’s unannounced endorsement hangs over the Texas GOP Senate primary President Trump’s endorsement remains the biggest unresolved factor in the Republican primary for U.S. Senate, where Sen. John Cornyn, Attorney General Ken Paxton, and Rep. Wesley Hunt are all competing for his support. Cornyn picked up added visibility by flying with Trump to Texas as the GOP race sharpens with new ads and statewide stops. On the Democratic side, Rep. Jasmine Crockett and state Rep. James Talarico — candidates in the Democratic primary for Texas’ 32nd Congressional District — spent the week on the trail. Analysts say the GOP Senate race is likely headed to a runoff, while the TX‑32 matchup is expected to be decided Tuesday.