Trump’s 15% global tariff faces legal questions over rare trade law use President Trump's move to invoke an obscure legal tool to impose a global 15% tariff on U.S. imports could face its own legal challenges, trade experts told CBS News. The White House said in a fact sheet on Friday that the temporary import duty, imposed under Section 122 of the Trade Act of 1974, addresses a "fundamental international payments problem" and that it will help the Trump administration rebalance the nation's trade relationships.