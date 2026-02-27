Trump visits Corpus Christi to spotlight energy and economic agenda President Donald Trump traveled to Corpus Christi for his first post–State of the Union trip, using the visit to promote his administration’s economic and energy policies. Speaking at the Port of Corpus Christi, he reinforced themes from his recent address, emphasizing economic strength and U.S. energy production. The trip coincided with the final day of early voting in Texas and came as observers watched closely to see whether he would weigh in on the competitive U.S. Senate primary, where multiple Republican candidates are vying for the nomination.