Trump Fed pick Kevin Warsh says president never asked him to lower rates President Donald Trump’s nominee to succeed Jerome Powell as Federal Reserve chair, Kevin Warsh, faced pointed questioning during a Senate Banking Committee hearing. Warsh emphasized that the Fed must remain independent and said the president has never asked him to commit to lowering interest rates. Sen. John Kennedy pressed him on whether Trump sought such a promise, and Warsh responded that he was never asked — and would never agree — to predetermine any rate decision.