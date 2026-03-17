Trump blasts NATO over Hormuz as strikes hit Baghdad, Tehran President Donald Trump said Tuesday that NATO allies are rejecting his request to help reopen the Strait of Hormuz, which Iran has blocked amid the ongoing war. He warned that their refusal will drive up global energy costs. As the conflict escalates with drone and missile strikes across the region, a blast hit the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad, and Iran’s space and research center in Tehran was also targeted. The developments come as a senior Trump administration official resigns over the war.