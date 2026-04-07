Trump agrees to 2-week ceasefire with Iran, delaying large-scale attack President Trump said Tuesday he has agreed to a "double sided CEASEFIRE" with Iran, less than two hours before his deadline for Iran to either cut a deal with the U.S. or face massive strikes on its power plants. "I agree to suspend the bombing and attack of Iran for a period of two weeks," the president wrote on Truth Social. He said the ceasefire, which he agreed to at Pakistan's request, was "subject to the Islamic Republic of Iran agreeing to the COMPLETE, IMMEDIATE, and SAFE OPENING of the Strait of Hormuz."