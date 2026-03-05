Traditional Japanese tuna‑cutting demo brings cultural history to Tower Club Dallas A chef from Tower Club Dallas demonstrated a traditional Japanese bluefin tuna cutting, explaining that the practice is rooted in centuries‑old customs of using the entire fish, wasting nothing, and honoring the creature through skilled knife work. He described how the tradition emerged before refrigeration, when large tuna had to be shared quickly with the entire village to preserve freshness. The performance highlights both the cultural history of tuna cutting and the chef’s technique as he brings the tradition to Dallas.