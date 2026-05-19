Tracking storm chances in North Texas on a First Alert Weather Day Tuesday in North Texas got off to a cloudy and muggy start in the morning with temperatures hitting within 70-80 degrees. Dewpoints are in the middle 70s for most locations which is why it feels very humid. It is a First Alert Weather Day due to the threat for strong to severe storms capable of producing large hail (quarter to golf ball sized) and damaging winds. The tornado risk for today is very low, but you'll want to grab the rain gear as you head out the door. The timing of the storms looks to be sooner for today, starting as soon as 9 a.m. across our Red River counties and as early as 11 a.m. across the Metroplex. A cold front moves in from the north which will increase our shower and thunderstorm chances throughout the day. The front likely stalls out for areas south and east which is why storm chances linger into this evening.