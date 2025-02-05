Watch CBS News

Top players shine at Dallas Open

Exciting tennis matches are underway at the Dallas Open in Frisco. The current U.S. No. 1 and world No. 4 player is practicing on the main court, and the 2022 Dallas Open champion just won a match. The event continues tonight.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.