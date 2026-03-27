Tiger Woods arrested on DUI charge after SUV flips Authorities in Florida have released new photos from the crash involving golf legend Tiger Woods. Deputies say Woods’ Land Rover flipped after clipping the back of a truck in Jupiter. Both drivers were unhurt, but deputies arrested Woods on a DUI charge, saying he showed signs of impairment. Investigators say he blew triple zeros on a breath test but refused additional testing, leading to charges of DUI with property damage and refusal to submit to a lawful test. The crash comes just weeks after Woods returned to competition at the TGL Finals and ahead of his planned appearance at the Masters next month.