Thursday morning headlines, Nov. 16 The Dallas County Sheriff’s Department is still searching for 10-year-old Ian Aguilar who according to police was abducted by his father, 38-year-old Juan Aguilar-Cano, Tuesday from Wilmer, Texas. Aguilar-Cano is wanted in connection to a murder investigation. Sources tell CBS News Texas that Ian’s mother is the murder victim mentioned by law enforcement.