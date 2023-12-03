Watch CBS News

The impact of "Thrift Tok"

Savvy shoppers are turning something old into something new. Thanks to "thrift tok," millions of Americans are looking to buy secondhand. Because of the growing trend, thrifting is now seen as cool and better for your budget and environment.
