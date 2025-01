The first glimpse of Texas' Education Savings Account Program is sparking debate across the political spectrum According to the bill filed by nine senators in the Texas Senate, the program is open to families either entering school for the first time, homeschooling, or entering private school. The state will set aside $1 billion of taxpayer money to cover the cost with $2,000 - $11,000 going to each student, depending on some factors including their school of choice.