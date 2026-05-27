Texas restores restricted license for Camp Mystic nurse after flood‑response failures The Texas Board of Nursing has reversed its earlier decision and will allow the Camp Mystic nurse to continue practicing under a limited license, though she is barred from providing direct patient care. Her license had been revoked last week over emergency‑planning failures tied to last summer’s flooding that killed 27 campers and counselors. The board’s new ruling imposes several restrictions but permits her to remain in the profession.