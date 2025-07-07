Texas Republican Rep. Jared Patterson discusses deadly flooding in Central Texas, bipartisan fundrai

Watch CBS News

Texas Republican State Rep. Jared Patterson and Democratic State Rep. Joe Moody have launched a bipartisan fundraising campaign with a goal of raising $150,000 to support affected families, first responders, and the broader community affected by the deadly flooding in Central Texas. Patterson discusses the tragedy’s impact and calls for improved emergency preparedness in future legislative sessions.
