Texas lawmakers react: possible government shutdown, Dallas ICE shooting, redistricting legal fight

Republicans and Democrats discuss what they believe can prevent the deadly shooting at the ICE office in Dallas. Members of Congress from North Texas talk about what may happen this week with a looming possible government shutdown and find out why the parties are far apart. A legal fight starts this week over the newly approved Congressional maps in Texas that will likely give Republicans five new seats.
