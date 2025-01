Texas House to elect new Speaker after month-long divisive battle among Republicans After current House Speaker Dade Phelan dropped his bid to keep the gavel in early December, one member of his leadership team, Representative Dustin Burrows of Lubbock entered the race pitting himself against Representative David Cook of Mansfield. Even though Cook won the House GOP Caucus nomination, Burrows decided to run anyway despite caucus rules saying Republicans need to back their nominee.