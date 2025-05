Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signs $1 billion voucher for school choice bill into law; Democrats disapprove President Trump threw his support behind the vote last month, posting on Truth Social, "Congratulations to my friends, Governor Greg Abbott, Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick, and Speaker Dustin Burrows, along with Texas Legislators, for finally passing SCHOOL CHOICE, which I strongly endorsed – this is a gigantic Victory for students and parents in the Great State of Texas!