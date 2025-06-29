Texas Gov. Abbott's THC veto leads to divided GOP; Congress members react to U.S. bombing of Iran Lt. Governor Dan Patrick and Gov. Abbott are split over a ban on THC products. Republicans hope to accomplish something on the issue that's dividing the party. With a new Republican heading the Texas Comptroller's Office this week, two other Republicans who want the job say why they would be the best pick for taxpayers. Democratic and Republican members of Congress from North Texas discuss whether Iran can be trusted not to rebuild its nuclear weapons sites after the U.S. attack.